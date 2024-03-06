Breaking News
Ukraine says it sunk another Russian warship in Black Sea
Ukraine says it sunk another Russian warship in Black Sea

Updated on: 06 March,2024 07:43 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies

The patrol ship, which Ukraine said was hit near the Kerch Strait, reportedly can carry cruise missiles and around 60 crew

Ukraine says it sunk another Russian warship in Black Sea

A video grab showing the Sergey Kotov damaged by drones. Pic/AP

Ukraine claimed Tuesday it has sunk another Russian warship in the Black Sea using high-tech sea drones as Kyiv’s forces continue to take aim at targets deep behind the war’s front line. Russian authorities did not confirm the claim.


The Ukrainian military intelligence agency said a special operations unit destroyed the large patrol ship Sergey Kotov overnight with Magura V5 uncrewed vessels that are designed and built in Ukraine and laden with explosives. The patrol ship, which Ukraine said was hit near the Kerch Strait, reportedly can carry cruise missiles and around 60 crew.


The Ukrainian claim could not immediately be independently verified, and disinformation has been a feature of the fighting that broke out after Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor in February 2022. Last month, Ukraine claimed it twice sank Russian warships using drones. Kyiv’s forces are struggling to keep the better-provisioned Russian army at bay at some points along the 1,500-km-long front line.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

