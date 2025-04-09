Ukraine set to discuss minerals deal with US

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko confirmed the move stating that the team would work to advance negotiations on the deal, which US President Donald Trump has set as a condition for continued US support.

An ilmenite open pit mine in a canyon in the central region of Kirovohrad, Ukraine. Pic/AFP

Ukraine will send negotiators to the US this week to discuss a proposed deal offering Washington access to Ukraine's rare earth mineral deposits. The delegation from Kyiv will include representatives from the Ministries of Economy, Foreign Affairs, Justice and Finance.

Trump has argued that the agreement, which would grant the US preferential access to valuable resources, is essential for Ukraine's post-war security and reconstruction. However, Russia has continued to delay discussions about a ceasefire, despite US efforts.

