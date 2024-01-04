Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Ukraine trains sights on Russian border region

Updated on: 04 January,2024 07:24 AM IST  |  Moscow
Agencies |

Belgorod Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said the situation in the regional capital, also called Belgorod, “remains tense”. The city came under two rounds of shelling Wednesday morning

Ukraine serviceman Sergiy (centre left) receives a medal. Pic/AP

The Russian military said Wednesday it shot down 12 Ukrainian missiles over Russia’s southern Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, as Kyiv’s forces seek to embarrass Russian President Vladimir Putin and puncture his argument that life in Russia is going on as normal.


Belgorod Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said the situation in the regional capital, also called Belgorod, “remains tense”. The city came under two rounds of shelling Wednesday morning.


Air defence systems worked,” he said. The Russian side of the border with Ukraine has come under frequent attack in recent days. During the war, Russian border villages have sporadically been targeted by Ukrainian artillery fire, rockets, mortar shells and drones launched from thick forests. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

russia ukraine news world news International news

