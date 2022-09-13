Ukraine troops sweep ahead after Russian collapse

Kremlin says Russia will achieve all its aims in military operation in Ukraine
The entertainment centre Misto (City) partially destroyed as a result of a missile strike, in Kharkiv Sunday. Pic/AFP
Ukrainian forces swept further across territory seized from fleeing Russian troops on Monday, as Moscow grappled with the consequences of the collapse of its occupation force in northeastern Ukraine. Ukraine’s general staff said early on Monday that its forces had recaptured more than 20 towns and villages in just the past day, after Russia acknowledged it was abandoning Izium, its main stronghold in northeastern Ukraine.
“Taking them under full control and stabilization measures are being carried out,” the general staff said of the newly re-captured settlements. As thousands of Russian troops abandoned their positions, leaving behind huge stocks of ammunition and equipment, Russia fired missiles at power stations on Sunday causing blackouts in the Kharkiv and adjacent Poltava and Sumy regions. Ukraine denounced what it described as retaliation against civilian targets for its military advances.
By Monday morning, journalists in Kharkiv said power was back on, although the water was not yet working. The regional governor said power had been restored by 80 per cent.
Also Read: ‘Zaporizhzhia nuke plant’s backup power line damaged by shelling’
The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia would achieve all of its aims in the military operation in Ukraine, its first public response to dramatic Ukrainian gains on the battlefield in the Kharkiv region.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to answer directly, when asked by a reporter if President Vladimir Putin had confidence in his military leadership, replying that the “special operation” would continue until it had achieved its goals. “The military operation continues,” Peskov said. “And it will continue until the goals that were originally set are achieved.”
20
No. of towns recaptured by Ukraine
