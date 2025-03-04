US President Donald Trump seeks to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to engage in peace talks with Russia

President Donald Trump, right, meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office on Feb 28. Pic/AP

Ukraine wakes to Trump's halt on military aid

Ukrainians woke up on Tuesday to news that the Trump administration has paused military aid for their fight against Russia’s invasion, days after a disastrous Oval Office row that has deepened a rift between Kyiv and the White House.

US President Donald Trump directed the US to pause all assistance to Ukraine as he seeks to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to engage in peace talks with Russia. The decision appears to halt arms deliveries approved under the Biden administration, but it was not clear whether deliveries of ammunition for weapons systems already in Ukraine would be affected.

I feel betrayed, but this feeling is not really deep for some reason. I was expecting something like that from Trump’s side, said a Ukrainian soldier fighting in Russia’s Kursk region, where Ukraine launched a daring military incursion in August 2024 to improve its hand in negotiations. The soldier spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the press.

