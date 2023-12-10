Olena Zelenska says ‘Ukraine citizens will die’ if the world grows tired of providing financial support

Olena Zelenska’s statement came a day after Republican senators in the US blocked a $60 billion aid bill to Ukraine. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Ukraine’s First Lady urges West to revise views on aid x 00:00

Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska has said that people in her country are in “mortal danger” of being left to die if aid extended by Western countries to fight Russia is not continued, the media reported. Her comments come a day after the Republican Senators in the US blocked a key aid bill which would have provided $60 billion.

“If the world gets tired, they will simply let us die,” Zelenska said in an interview on BBC’s ‘Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg’. In the interview that will be telecast on Sunday, Zelenska expressed grave concern over delay in funding.

ADVERTISEMENT

The First Lady said: “We really need the help. In simple words, we cannot get tired of this situation, because if we do, we die. “And if the world gets tired, they will simply let us die.” The first lady continued: “It hurts us greatly to see the signs that the passionate willingness to help may fade. “It is a matter of life for us. Therefore, it hurts to see that.”

The UK has also been urging the politicians in the US to agree a deal for Ukraine and not to give Russian President Vladimir Putin a “Christmas present” by blocking financial support to Kiev.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever