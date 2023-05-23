Ukrainian nuclear plant briefly loses power again

“We must agree to protect (the) plant now; this situation cannot continue,” Grossi said, in his latest appeal for the area to be spared from the fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces

An aerial view of Bakhmut. Pic/AP

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe’s largest atomic power station, spent hours operating on emergency diesel generators on Monday after losing its external power supply for the seventh time since Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor, the head of the UN nuclear watchdog said.

“The nuclear safety situation at the plant (is) extremely vulnerable,” Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said in a tweet. Hours later,

national energy company Ukrenergo said on Telegram that it had restored the power line that feeds the plant.

“We must agree to protect (the) plant now; this situation cannot continue,” Grossi said, in his latest appeal for the area to be spared from the fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

Battle for Bakhmut not over, says Ukraine

Although Russia claims it has won control of Ukraine’s eastern city of Bakhmut, after a grinding nine-month conflict in which tens of thousands of fighters have died, top Ukrainian military leaders say the battle is not over. Ukrainian officials acknowledge they now control only a small part of Bakhmut. Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on Monday that Ukrainian troops are holding some areas in the southwest outskirts of the city, while the fight for the strategic heights on the northern and southern parts of the suburbs continues. “The potential of the enemy has been reduced;huge losses have been inflicted on the enemy, we have gained time for certain actions,” Maliar said.

