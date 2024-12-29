Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Ukrainian troops risk losing more hard won land in Kursk to Russia

Ukrainian troops risk losing more hard-won land in Kursk to Russia

Updated on: 29 December,2024 07:59 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies |

Battles are so intense that some Ukrainian commanders can’t evacuate the dead

Ukrainians have lost 40 per cent of the Kursk territory they seized

Five months after their shock offensive into Russia, Ukrainian troops are bloodied and demoralised by the rising risk of defeat in Kursk, a region some want to hold at all costs while others question the value of having gone in at all.


Battles are so intense that some Ukrainian commanders can’t evacuate the dead. Communication lags and poorly timed tactics have cost lives, and troops have little way to counter-attack. Since being caught unaware by the lightning Ukrainian incursion, Russia has amassed more than 50,000 troops in the region, including some from its ally North Korea.


Precise numbers are hard to obtain, but Moscow’s counter-attack has killed and wounded thousands and the overstretched Ukrainians have lost more than 40 per cent of the 984 square kilometres of Kursk they seized in August.


russia ukraine world news International news north korea

