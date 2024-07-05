UK’s Labour Party hopeful as voters deliver verdict

Breaking News
Updated on: 05 July,2024 08:52 AM IST  |  London
Agencies |

A jaded electorate is delivering its verdict on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party, which has been in power since 2010

Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty walk to a polling station. Pic/AP

British voters are picking a new government Thursday in a parliamentary election that is widely expected to bring the Labour Party to power against a gloomy backdrop of economic malaise, mounting distrust in institutions and a fraying social fabric.


A jaded electorate is delivering its verdict on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party, which has been in power since 2010. Polls opened at 7 am. Sunak made the short journey from his home to vote at Kirby Sigston Village Hall in his Richmond constituency. He arrived with his wife, Akshata Murty, and walked hand-in-hand into the village hall, which is surrounded by rolling fields.


The center-left Labour Party led by Keir Starmer has had a steady and significant lead in opinion polls for months, but its leaders have warned against taking the election result for granted, worried their supporters will stay home. “Change. Today, you can vote for it,” he wrote Thursday on the X social media platform. A couple hours after posting that message, Starmer walked hand-in-hand with his wife, Victoria, into a polling place in the Kentish Town section of London to cast his vote. He exited out a back door out of sight of a crowd of locals and journalists who had gathered there.


world news london Rishi Sunak

