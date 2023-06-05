Breaking News
UK’s Prince Harry prepares to take on tabloid publisher in court

Updated on: 05 June,2023 08:29 AM IST  |  London
Agencies |

Opening statements are scheduled Monday in his case.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Prince Harry is going where other British royals haven’t for over a century: to a courtroom witness stand. The Duke of Sussex is set to testify in the first of his five pending legal cases largely centered around battles with British tabloids. Opening statements are scheduled Monday in his case.


If Harry testifies as scheduled Tuesday in his lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mirror, he’ll be the first member of the royal family to do so since the late 19th century, when Queen Victoria’s eldest son, Prince Albert Edward, testified twice in court. 


In addition to Mirror Group Newspapers, Harry is suing Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers, publisher of The Sun, and Associated Newspapers Ltd., which owns the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday.


The claims are similar: that journalists and people they employed listened to phone messages and committed other unlawful acts to snoop on Harry and invade his privacy.

