UN chief says Haiti urgently needs international aid

The appeal was made after Guterres met with Prime Minister Ariel Henry, civil society leaders, UN staff and the heads of various political parties during his one-day trip

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited Haiti on Saturday and again called on foreign governments with strong security forces to help the struggling country fight a surge in gang violence. The appeal was made after Guterres met with Prime Minister Ariel Henry, civil society leaders, UN staff and the heads of various political parties during his one-day trip.

“Now is not the time to forget Haiti or weaken our solidarity with its people,” he said. Guterres met with reporters who pressed him on whether an international security force would be deployed as requested by the prime minister last October. Guterres said he spoke about the issue with Henry, as well as the need to hold credible elections.

