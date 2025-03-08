Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Unexploded WWII bomb found in Paris

Updated on: 08 March,2025 08:13 AM IST  |  Paris
Agencies |

France’s national train operator SNCF said in a statement that traffic would be stopped at the Gare du Nord—a major European transit hub—until mid-morning at the request of police. “We invite travellers to postpone their trip,” it said

Travellers to London stranded after the disruption of services. Pic/AP

Eurostar trains to London and all trains heading to northern France were brought to a halt on Friday following the discovery of an unexploded bomb dating back to World War II near the tracks in the Seine-Saint-Denis region. 


France’s national train operator SNCF said in a statement that traffic would be stopped at the Gare du Nord—a major European transit hub—until mid-morning at the request of police. “We invite travellers to postpone their trip,” it said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


