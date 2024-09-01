If you think you’re delusional, you haven’t met this German woman who pretended to be the Empress of a completely made-up kingdom!

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Unhappily ever after x 00:00

Once upon a time, in a land not so far away, there lived a woman who gave “fake it till you make it” a whole new definition through her unhinged impersonation of the Empress of a made-up kingdom to fit in with Italian elites. Sandra Nicole Martinez, a 49-year-old German woman, adorned herself with jewels, gowns and titles since she claimed to be the Empress of the Imperial House of Glodeni—a royal house with headquarters in Beirut, Lebanon.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s quite shocking that royalties didn’t question her since the royal Glodeni is actually a town in Moldova, a tiny eastern European country. Her deranged act was unveiled through the license plate of her cars. After a wall collapsed in Trastevere, Rome, numerous vehicles were destroyed including the expensive Ferrari belonging to the so called Empress. However, investigators found that it had no registration which raised questions about her background.

Toxic tales

When antique books leave you queasy

Is it your dream to have a cosy library with a collection of antique books, bound with cloth and cloaked in the smell of history? Unfortunately, such a dream could leave you with some severe health problems. That’s right—in a shocking revelation that’s raising eyebrows, researchers have discovered that the pages of some of our most cherished antique books contain chromium, arsenic and lead, all of which are injurious to our health.

The look, feel or even smell of an antique book is heaven to any bibliophile. However, just how arsenic and lead were the leading poisons in Victorina era, touching the pages of books from this era could be secretly poisoning you. An undergraduate student studying chemistry at Lipscomb University, Abigail Hoermann, in a press release said that books ranging over 100 years contain toxic dyes that can cause a range of health issues—from skin irritation and respiratory problems to more severe conditions like cancer.

Historically, to ensure that books are durable and resistant to wear, publishers used chemical treatments to prevent yellowing and deterioration. Over time, however, these methods have caused the potential release of harmful particles into the air. Experts recommend simple precautions such as ensuring good ventilation in your reading area, and handling books with clean hands to minimise the risks of any health hazards.

A saucy match

Did you know gravy is not only for rice but also for wrestling? Hundreds of people gather around to watch 16 men and 8 women battle in a sauce-soaked ring at the Rose ‘N’ Bowl pub in Rossendale, Lancashire. The competition uses 528 gallons of gravy while competitors wear fancy dresses to beat their opponents during a two-minute-long wrestling match in the condiment. This activity is acknowledged as one of the top ten weirdest sports, internationally.

Café coffee home

Gen Z is taking Sabrina Carpenter’s song Espresso way too seriously with their new home decor idea. Packets of sugar, bottles of milk and Nespresso pods placed on coffee carts are “the new bar carts”, reported Bunnings Warehouse on Tiktok. This viral trend takes inspiration from the bar cart decor, allowing people to bring a “coffee shop vibe” to their own home.

A float-ful invention

The fascinating, 400-metre Shiziguan Floating Bridge in China, made from German technology, is placed directly on the river’s surface. The high-density polyethylene material allows the bridge to gain

stability.

Nude, not rude

Switch off your cellphones and take off your clothes at the nudist exhibition in the Museum of European and Mediterranean Civilisations in Marseilles, France. Visitors are encouraged to stand fully naked in front of different works of art within the “Naturist Paradise” exhibition.

Love know no bounds

A song of sorrow filled Sydney’s Sea Life Aquarium as Magic, the penguin who became famous with his partner Sphen, mourned his partner’s death. The same-sex couple, who fell in love in 2018, had been inseparable ever since, even adopting and raising two chicks together.