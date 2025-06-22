The United States, under the Trump administration, has cut down its international aid, leaving many such humanitarian agencies devoid of adequate funding needed to run refugee camps and supply people in need with the necessary survival resources, thereby diminishing the very purpose and role of the UN

The UN’s pivotal role in saving millions of lives is now at risk. Pic/X@UN

The UN, having served 80 years providing for humanitarian well-being, now faces a severe shortage of funding for humanitarian aid. A refugee camp in northern Kenya is one such example, leaving Aujene Cimanimpaye and her nine children waiting for their hot lunch of lentils and sorghum. Cimanimpaye has been a recipient of UN aid since escaping her hostile home in Congo in 2007.

The United States, under the Trump administration, has cut down its international aid, leaving many such humanitarian agencies devoid of adequate funding needed to run refugee camps and supply people in need with the necessary survival resources, thereby diminishing the very purpose and role of the UN. “It’s the most abrupt upheaval of humanitarian work in the UN in my 40 years as a humanitarian worker, by far,” said Jan Egeland, a former UN humanitarian aid chief.

