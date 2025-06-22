Breaking News
Shiv Sena leader's murder: Four sentenced to life by Thane court in Maharashtra
Maharashtra reports 37 new Covid-19 cases, 19 from Mumbai
India's Operation Sindhu: 256 more Indian students evacuated from Iran
Mumbai police bust international sex trafficking racket; 8 arrested
Maharashtra: No slaughterhouse will be allowed in Alandi in Pune, says CM Fadnavis
Home > News > World News > Article > United Nations loses its funding from the United States

United Nations loses its funding from the United States

Updated on: 22 June,2025 08:14 AM IST  |  Kakuma
Agencies |

The United States, under the Trump administration, has cut down its international aid, leaving many such humanitarian agencies devoid of adequate funding needed to run refugee camps and supply people in need with the necessary survival resources, thereby diminishing the very purpose and role of the UN

The UN’s pivotal role in saving millions of lives is now at risk. Pic/X@UN

The UN, having served 80 years providing for humanitarian well-being, now faces a severe shortage of funding for humanitarian aid. A refugee camp in northern Kenya is one such example, leaving Aujene Cimanimpaye and her nine children waiting for their hot lunch of lentils and sorghum. Cimanimpaye has been a recipient of UN aid since escaping her hostile home in Congo in 2007.

The United States, under the Trump administration, has cut down its international aid, leaving many such humanitarian agencies devoid of adequate funding needed to run refugee camps and supply people in need with the necessary survival resources, thereby diminishing the very purpose and role of the UN. “It’s the most abrupt upheaval of humanitarian work in the UN in my 40 years as a humanitarian worker, by far,” said Jan Egeland, a former UN humanitarian aid chief. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


kenya world news International news united states of america united nations

