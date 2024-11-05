After months of rigorous campaigning, both-Kamala Harris and Donald Trump--delivered their closing messages on the last day before election day

The United States stands on the verge of a historic presidential election as Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic rival Kamala Harris intensively campaign across key battleground states, making final appeals to voters. After months of rigorous campaigning, both candidates delivered their closing messages on the last day before election day.

Trump, a former president known for his strong rhetoric, held rallies across North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Michigan. Meanwhile, Harris focused on rallies in Pennsylvania, addressing supporters in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

The University of Florida's Election Lab, which tracks early and mail-in voting statistics in the United States, reports that over 78 million Americans have already voted.

Pennsylvania is considered the most important of the seven main battleground states, with 19 electoral college votes, followed by North Carolina and Georgia, both with 16, Michigan, with 15, and Arizona with 11. Wisconsin and Nevada also play significant roles, with ten and six electoral votes, respectively.

The United States is made up of 50 states, the majority of which generally vote along party lines. Swing states, on the other hand, can switch parties in multiple elections, making them decisive. The election is centred around 538 total electoral college votes, with a candidate needing at least 270 to win the presidency.

This election is being billed as historic, with one of the most closely contested presidential campaigns in recent decades. "This is the most consequential election in our lifetime," senior US Senator Bernie Sanders told CNN, stressing his opinion that Trump's administration has been harmful to America's essential ideals.

A Harris victory would make history, making her the first woman, Black woman, and person of South Asian origin to be elected President of the United States.

In a rally in Pittsburgh, Trump criticised the current administration led by Biden and Harris, accusing them of bringing "catastrophic failure, betrayal, and humiliation" to the American people over the past four years. He added, "We don’t have to settle for weakness, incompetence, decline, and decay," promising to address every problem facing the nation and lead America and the world to new heights if re-elected.

"We are just one day away from what will be the most important political event in our country’s history – but you have to get out and vote!" Trump urged on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). "Together, we make America great again."

On the final day of campaigning, Harris pledged to end divisiveness and work together for a better future. She assured her supporters, "If you give me a chance to fight on your behalf as president, nothing in the world will stand in my way."

The vice president further encouraged people to vote, specifically addressing Pennsylvania voters, “We need everyone in Pennsylvania to vote. You are going to make the difference in this election.” Harris has focused her campaign on defending fundamental freedoms, upholding constitutional values, and ensuring women’s rights.

Throughout his rallies, Trump has vowed to strengthen the economy and curb illegal immigration in the US.

In the lead-up to election results, major cities across America are under tight security to prevent potential unrest. Security has been intensified around the White House and Capitol Hill in Washington DC as a precautionary measure.

