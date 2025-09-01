None of the injuries appeared to be life threatening after the crash along Interstate 20 involving two tractor-trailers and six passenger vehicles, Lindale, Texas, officials said

A multi-vehicle crash on Saturday on an East Texas interstate sent 17 injured people to area hospitals and shut down a major interstate for hours.

None of the injuries appeared to be life threatening after the crash along Interstate 20 involving two tractor-trailers and six passenger vehicles, Lindale, Texas, officials said.

The crash happened about 4 pm near Lindale, about 144 km east of Dallas. The westbound lanes of Interstate 20 were shut for more than two hours after the accident while crews cleaned oil and diesel fuel left on the roadway, officials said.

