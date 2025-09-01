Breaking News
US: 17 injured as multi-vehicle collision shuts expressway

Updated on: 01 September,2025 07:56 AM IST  |  Lindale (US)
Agencies |

None of the injuries appeared to be life threatening after the crash along Interstate 20 involving two tractor-trailers and six passenger vehicles, Lindale, Texas, officials said

The crash involved two tractor-trailers and six passenger vehicles. PIC COURTESY/KLTV

A multi-vehicle crash on Saturday on an East Texas interstate sent 17 injured people to area hospitals and shut down a major interstate for hours. 

None of the injuries appeared to be life threatening after the crash along Interstate 20 involving two tractor-trailers and six passenger vehicles, Lindale, Texas, officials said.



The crash happened about 4 pm near Lindale, about 144 km east of Dallas. The westbound lanes of Interstate 20 were shut for more than two hours after the accident while crews cleaned oil and diesel fuel left on the roadway, officials said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

