Home > News > World News > Article > US 4 killed in late night shooting

US: 4 killed in late-night shooting

Updated on: 23 September,2024 08:13 AM IST  |  Birmingham
Agencies

Other victims were transported to hospitals in private vehicles, police told WBMA

US: 4 killed in late-night shooting

First responders at the site of the shooting. Pic/X

US: 4 killed in late-night shooting
Four people have died following a shooting in a nightlife area in Birmingham, Alabama, according to police.


There were multiple people shot on 20th Street near Magnolia Avenue in the Five Points South area on Saturday, the Birmingham Police Department said in a social media post.



Police investigators said officers arrived at the scene and discovered two men and a woman dead at the scene. A fourth victim died at a hospital, WBMA-TV reported.


Other victims were transported to hospitals in private vehicles, police told WBMA.

The Birmingham Police Department did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

The Five Points South area has numerous entertainment venues, restaurants and bars and often is crowded on Saturday nights.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies.

world news birmingham united states of america International news

