Other victims were transported to hospitals in private vehicles, police told WBMA

First responders at the site of the shooting. Pic/X

Listen to this article US: 4 killed in late-night shooting x 00:00

Four people have died following a shooting in a nightlife area in Birmingham, Alabama, according to police.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were multiple people shot on 20th Street near Magnolia Avenue in the Five Points South area on Saturday, the Birmingham Police Department said in a social media post.

Police investigators said officers arrived at the scene and discovered two men and a woman dead at the scene. A fourth victim died at a hospital, WBMA-TV reported.

Other victims were transported to hospitals in private vehicles, police told WBMA.

The Birmingham Police Department did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

The Five Points South area has numerous entertainment venues, restaurants and bars and often is crowded on Saturday nights.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever