US Abrams tanks arrive in Germany ahead of schedule

Updated on: 13 May,2023 08:16 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies

By the time they complete the training, expected to last about 10 weeks, the Abrams tanks currently being built for the Ukrainian forces will be ready, he said.

The tanks will be used to train Ukrainian forces. PIC/AP

The US Abrams tanks needed for training Ukrainian forces have arrived in Germany slightly ahead of schedule and are on their way to the Grafenwoehr Army base where the training will begin in two to three weeks, US officials said on Thursday.


Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told the Senate Appropriations defense subcommittee that the US had moved “a number of tanks over into theater” so the Ukrainians could begin training on them. By the time they complete the training, expected to last about 10 weeks, the Abrams tanks currently being built for the Ukrainian forces will be ready, he said.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


world news washington ukraine united states of america news

