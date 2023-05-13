US Abrams tanks arrive in Germany ahead of schedule

By the time they complete the training, expected to last about 10 weeks, the Abrams tanks currently being built for the Ukrainian forces will be ready, he said.

The tanks will be used to train Ukrainian forces. PIC/AP

The US Abrams tanks needed for training Ukrainian forces have arrived in Germany slightly ahead of schedule and are on their way to the Grafenwoehr Army base where the training will begin in two to three weeks, US officials said on Thursday.

