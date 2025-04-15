US airstrikes kill six in Yemen

Suspected US airstrikes around Yemen’s rebel-held capital killed at least six people and wounded 30 overnight

Protests against US strikes in Yemen’s capital Sanaa. Pic/AFP

Suspected US airstrikes around Yemen’s rebel-held capital killed at least six people and wounded 30 overnight. Since their start nearly a month ago, US airstrikes targeting Houthi rebels over their attacks on shipping in Mideast waters—related to the Israel-Hamas war—have killed over 120 people, as per casualty figures released on Monday by the Houthis’ Health Ministry.

