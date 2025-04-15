Breaking News
Mumbai: Water tankers are back! MWTA call off strike after BMC chief assures of all help
Saif Ali Khan attack case: The curious case of mismatched fingerprints
Jogeshwari Terminus: Mumbai to get new railway terminus after 34 years
Bhandup man faces externment after viral cake video lists IPC charges
Mumbai weather updates: Experts call for urgent action amid heatwaves, say tailored plan is necessary
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > News > World News > Article > US airstrikes kill six in Yemen

US airstrikes kill six in Yemen

Updated on: 15 April,2025 08:23 AM IST  |  Dubai
Agencies |

Top

Suspected US airstrikes around Yemen’s rebel-held capital killed at least six people and wounded 30 overnight

US airstrikes kill six in Yemen

Protests against US strikes in Yemen’s capital Sanaa. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
US airstrikes kill six in Yemen
x
00:00

Suspected US airstrikes around Yemen’s rebel-held capital killed at least six people and wounded 30 overnight. Since their start nearly a month ago, US airstrikes targeting Houthi rebels over their attacks on shipping in Mideast waters—related to the Israel-Hamas war—have killed over 120 people, as per casualty figures released on Monday by the Houthis’ Health Ministry.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

yemen israel hamas united states of america world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK