Home > News > World News > Article > US and British leaders meet

US and British leaders meet

Updated on: 14 September,2024 10:37 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies

Blinken said the US has adapted and "will adjust as necessary" as Russia's battlefield strategy has changed

US and British leaders meet

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Prime Minister Keir Starmer work on the plane as they fly to Washington DC. Pic/AFP

US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are meeting Friday amid an intensified push by Ukraine to loosen restrictions on using weapons provided by the US and Britain to strike Russia. The talks come amid signs that the White House could be moving toward a shift in its policy, and as Russia’s President Vladimir Putin warned that Ukraine’s use of long-range weapons would put NATO at war with Moscow.


Ukrainian officials renewed their pleas to use Western-provided long-range missiles against targets deeper inside Russia during this week’s visit to Kyiv by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy. Blinken said the US has adapted and “will adjust as necessary” as Russia’s battlefield strategy has changed.



