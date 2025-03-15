US and Israel look to resettle uprooted Palestinians in Africa

Officials from Sudan said they have rejected overtures from the US, while officials from Somalia and Somaliland said that they were not aware of any contacts.

Druze men wave near a border in Majdal Shams, in Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, as buses with visitors from Syria approach. PIC/AFP

The US and Israel have reached out to officials of three East African governments to discuss using their territories as potential destinations for resettling Palestinians uprooted from the Gaza Strip under President Donald Trump’s proposed post-war plan, American and Israeli officials said.

The contacts with Sudan, Somalia and the breakaway region of Somalia known as Somaliland reflect the determination by the US and Israel to press ahead with a plan that has been widely condemned and raised serious legal and moral issues.



Demonstrators detained by police officers. Pic/AFP

Because all three places are poor, and in some cases wracked by violence, the proposal also casts doubt on Trump’s stated goal of resettling Gaza’s Palestinians in a “beautiful area”. Officials from Sudan said they have rejected overtures from the US, while officials from Somalia and Somaliland said that they were not aware of any contacts.

US: Jewish protesters demand Palestinian activist’s release

Demonstrators from ‘Jewish Voice for Peace’ filled the lobby of Trump Tower on Thursday (local time) to denounce the immigration arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, a pro-Palestinian activist who helped lead protests against Israel at Columbia University. After warning the protesters to leave, police arrested 98 people on various charges, including trespassing, obstruction and resisting arrest. Khalil, a 30-year-old permanent US resident who is married to an American citizen and who has not been charged with breaking any laws, was arrested outside his New York City apartment on Saturday and faces deportation.

