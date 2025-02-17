Breaking News
Mid-Day Special | Mumbai's commute to hell: ‘By the time I reach office, half my energy is drained’
Mumbai weather updates: Experts question official data that says city’s air got better in five years
New India Co-Operative Bank scam: ‘First such scam fully done in cash’
Mumbai: Dog lover stabs man after clash over stray canine at Juhu beach
Borivali: Gorai grocery store busted for selling ganja by using code 'rice'
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > News > World News > Article > US At least 10 people left dead after powerful storm

US: At least 10 people left dead after powerful storm

Updated on: 18 February,2025 07:41 AM IST  |  Kentucky
Agencies |

Top

Over 1000 people stranded by floods had to be rescued.

US: At least 10 people left dead after powerful storm

The Barren River floods around Kentucky Route 185. PIC/AFP

Listen to this article
US: At least 10 people left dead after powerful storm
x
00:00

Harsh weather moved west on Monday as a polar vortex was expected to grip the Rockies and the northern Plains after winter storms pummeled the eastern US over the weekend, killing at least 10 people, including nine victims in Kentucky who died during flooding from heavy rains. Over 1000 people stranded by floods had to be rescued.


The National Weather Service warned of “life-threatening cold” into Tuesday, with temperatures in northeastern Montana predicted to dip as low as 45° below zero (-42.7°C) with wind chills down to 60 below (-51°C).


Meteorologists said several states would experience the 10th and coldest polar vortex event this season. Weather forces in the Arctic are combining to push the chilly air that usually stays near the North Pole into the US and Europe.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Storm united states of america world news International news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK