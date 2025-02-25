US backs Russia against UN resolution on war in Ukraine

Motion adopted by General Assembly with 93 votes condemning the invasion

US Representative Lloyd Doggett points to a photograph of US President Donald Trump and Russia’s Vladimir Putin while speaking on at an event in Washington on Monday. PIC/AFP

The US, in a surprising shift from its previous stance, voted alongside Russia against a UN General Assembly resolution condemning Russia’s war against Ukraine. This vote against the Ukrainian and European-backed resolution saw the US at odds with its longtime European. It came as the Trump administration pursued discussions with Moscow about ending the war, as US President Donald Trump ratcheted up his rhetoric against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The resolution was adopted by the General Assembly with 93 votes in favor. It notes: “…with concern the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation has persisted for three years and continues to have devastating and long-lasting consequences not only for Ukraine but also for other regions and global stability” and “calls for a de-escalation, an early cessation of hostilities and a peaceful resolution of the war against Ukraine”.

It “implores a swift end to the conflict and further urges a lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia”. It mourns “the tragic loss of life throughout the Russia-Ukraine conflict” and reiterates “the principal purpose of the UN is to maintain international peace and security and to peacefully settle disputes,” CNN reported.

UK announces fresh sanctions on Russia

The United Kingdom government has announced the largest sanctions package of over 100 new sanctions against Russia. “A 107 new sanctions as the UK unleashes its largest sanctions package since the invasion of Ukraine,” the UK government said.

