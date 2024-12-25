Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > US Bald eagle made official national bird

US: Bald eagle made official national bird

Updated on: 26 December,2024 07:33 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Top

The bald eagle has appeared on the Great Seal of the US, which is used in official documents, since 1782, when the design was finalised.

US: Bald eagle made official national bird

The bald eagle. File Pics/AP

The bald eagle, a symbol of the power and strength of the US for more than 240 years, earned an overdue honor, officially becoming the country’s national bird.


President Joe Biden signed into law a legislation sent to him by Congress that amends the US Code to correct what had long gone unnoticed and designate the bald eagle as national bird.


US President Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden


The bald eagle has appeared on the Great Seal of the US, which is used in official documents, since 1782, when the design was finalised. 

Congress that same year designated the bald eagle as the the national emblem, and its image appears in a host of places.

Joe Biden world news International news washington

