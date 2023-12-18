US: Car rams into parked SUV in Joe Biden's motorcade outside campaign HQs

A car rammed into a parked SUV which was part of United States President Joe Biden's motorcade. The incident, according to the reports, happened on Sunday night when the president was leaving his campaign headquarters in downtown Wilmington after a dinner with members of his re-election team.

US President Joe Biden. Pic/AFP

The reports stated that Joe Biden and first lady Jill were not harmed in the incident.

According to a report in the Associated Press, while Biden was walking from the campaign office to his waiting armoured SUV, a sedan hit a US Secret Service vehicle. The vehicle was being used to close off intersections near the building Biden was at for his departure.

The AP report stated that despite that, the sedan tried to continue into a closed-off intersection, however, Secret Service personnel caught up and surrounded the vehicle with weapons drawn. The sedan, according to reports, sustained damage to its bumper.

Reportedly, Biden was ushered into the vehicle in which Jill Biden was already seated and were later driven to their home. His schedule remained unaffected by the incident.

A Reuters report quoting a White House press pool report stated that moments before the incident, Biden was responding to a question from a journalist.

Further details awaited

