Breaking News
Mumbai: Residents of Mulund East say, 'Don’t want swarms of PAPs to come here'
Mumbai: Parel TT flyover resurfacing completed, repairs pending
Mangal Prabhat Lodha: Organise competitions on topic of Lord Shree Ram in BMC schools
Mumbai: Gang gatecrashes wedding in Andheri, flees with cash and phones
JJ doctor under fire for ‘5 avoidable deaths’
Vasai: Former administrator Rocky Gonsalves faces fresh charges for fraud, harassment
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > World News > Article > US Car rams into parked SUV in Joe Bidens motorcade outside campaign HQs

US: Car rams into parked SUV in Joe Biden's motorcade outside campaign HQs

Updated on: 18 December,2023 11:12 AM IST  |  Washington
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A car rammed into a parked SUV which was part of United States President Joe Biden's motorcade. The incident, according to the reports, happened on Sunday night when the president was leaving his campaign headquarters in downtown Wilmington after a dinner with members of his re-election team.

US: Car rams into parked SUV in Joe Biden's motorcade outside campaign HQs

US President Joe Biden. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
US: Car rams into parked SUV in Joe Biden's motorcade outside campaign HQs
x
00:00

A car rammed into a parked SUV which was part of United States President Joe Biden's motorcade. The incident, according to the reports, happened on Sunday night when the president was leaving his campaign headquarters in downtown Wilmington after a dinner with members of his re-election team.


The reports stated that Joe Biden and first lady Jill were not harmed in the incident. 


According to a report in the Associated Press, while Biden was walking from the campaign office to his waiting armoured SUV, a sedan hit a US Secret Service vehicle. The vehicle was being used to close off intersections near the building Biden was at for his departure. 


The AP report stated that despite that, the sedan tried to continue into a closed-off intersection, however, Secret Service personnel caught up and surrounded the vehicle with weapons drawn. The sedan, according to reports, sustained damage to its bumper. 

Reportedly, Biden was ushered into the vehicle in which Jill Biden was already seated and were later driven to their home. His schedule remained unaffected by the incident. 

A Reuters report quoting a White House press pool report stated that moments before the incident, Biden was responding to a question from a journalist. 

Further details awaited

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Do you find it difficult to look good after travelling by Mumbai`s local trains?
Joe Biden united states of america world news International news washington

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK