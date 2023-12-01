Breaking News
US diplomat Henry Kissinger dies

01 December,2023  |  Washington
Decades later, his name still provoked impassioned debate over foreign policy landmarks long past.

US diplomat Henry Kissinger dies

PM Narendra Modi with Henry Kissinger in New Delhi. File Pic/AP

US diplomat Henry Kissinger dies
Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, the diplomat with the thick glasses and gravelly voice who dominated foreign policy as the US extricated itself from Vietnam and broke down barriers with China, died Wednesday, his consulting firm said. He was 100.


Kissinger exerted uncommon influence on global affairs under Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, earning both vilification and the Nobel Peace Prize. Decades later, his name still provoked impassioned debate over foreign policy landmarks long past.


A Jew who fled Nazi Germany with his family in his teens, Kissinger in his later years cultivated the reputation of a respected statesman, giving speeches, offering advice to Republicans and Democrats alike and managing a global consulting business. 


He turned up in President Donald Trump’s White House on multiple occasions. But Nixon-era documents and tapes, as they trickled out over the years, brought revelations—many in Kissinger’s own words—that have cast him in a harsh light.

1923
Year Kissinger was born in Germany

