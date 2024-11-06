Breaking News
US elections | Let the process run its course: Ex-US President Barack Obama urges patience with election results

Updated on: 06 November,2024 08:31 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Though exit polls start coming as voting starts, the final results will come only after counting is closed in all states

Barack Obama. Pic/X

Former US President Barack Obama on Tuesday (local time) urged the country to be patient as election workers count ballots to determine the results of the election.


Obama asked people to respect and thank the election workers as they are working hard. He also asked people to avoid the spread of misinformation by checking facts on sources before sharing them.


In a post on X, Obama said, "It took several days to count every ballot in 2020, and it's very likely we won't know the outcome tonight either. So please keep a few things in mind as you make your voice heard today: - Thousands of election workers around the country are working hard today. Respect them. Thank them. - Don't share things before checking your sources. - Let the process run its course. It takes time to count every ballot."


States have different rules dictating when and how ballots must be counted. Some states have changed their rules since 2020, which could change the timing of when results come in.

Earlier, Obama said that the US Presidential election would be close and urged Americans to vote in large numbers for the Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, and her running mate Tim Walz.

In a post on X, Obama said Americans will be going to the polls to show "what we stand for". Voting began in the US presidential election earlier in the day.

"Today is Election Day. Millions of Americans will be going to the polls to show the world who we are and what we stand for. Find out where and when you can vote today at https://IWillVote.com. And once you do, I want to see your voting sticker. I'll be sharing your posts throughout the day. Let's get out there and win this thing!" he said.

Obama also posted a video in which he urged people to involve their family, neighbours, make a plan and go to vote. He said a handful of votes in every precinct could decide the winner so it is vital for people to vote in large numbers.

Though exit polls start coming as voting starts, the final results will come only after counting is closed in all states.

Despite the presence of many other parties, the US presidential race is between the Democratic and Republican parties. Vice President Kamala Harris is the candidate of the incumbent Democrats, and she is aiming to create history by becoming the first woman president in the US. If elected, she will also be the first Indian-origin President of the United States.

On the other hand, the Republican candidate is former President Donald Trump, who is eyeing a historic comeback to the White House after a bitter exit in 2020. Notably, if Trump wins, it will be the first instance in over 100 years of a president serving two non-consecutive terms in the White House.

Most of the polls have predicted a very close race between Trump and Harris, with all the leads projected within the margin of error.

