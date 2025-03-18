US forces continue assault against Yemen’s Houthis

Russia’s FM Lavrov urges US Secretary of State Rubio to halt airstrikes

Smoke rises from a location reportedly struck by US airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen, on Saturday. Pic/AP

US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces are continuing their intensified operations against Houthi terrorists. The US’ airstrikes on Yemen’s Houthi rebels have killed at least 53 people, including five women and two children, and injured around 100 others, The Hill reported, quoting the Houthi-run Health Ministry.

The airstrikes targeted Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, as well as other provinces, including Saada, the rebels’ stronghold near the border with Saudi Arabia. In response to the strikes, the Houthis’ political bureau has vowed to “meet escalation with escalation”.

On March 15, US President Donald Trump announced that he ordered the US military to launch “decisive and powerful military action” against Houthi terrorists in Yemen. He said that Houthis kept attacking the US, as former US President Joe Biden’s response against them was “weak”.

Russia urges restraint

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday (local time) informed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about Washinton’s decision to use military power against Yemen Houthis rebels. In response, Lavrov emphasised the need for all parties to “immediately” cease the use of force.

Talks with Putin

President Trump said he would speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin today as he pushes to end the war in Ukraine. The US leader disclosed the upcoming conversation to reporters while flying from Florida to Washington on Air Force One on Sunday evening.

Modi podcast shared

Trump on Monday shared a video link of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with US-based podcaster and computer scientist Lex Fridman on his platform Truth Social. During the interaction lasting over three hours, Modi on Sunday said he and Trump connect well as both put their respective countries first.

53

No. of people killed by US strikes

