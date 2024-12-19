US govt urges SC to dismiss Rana’s petition

India is seeking the extradition of Rana as he is wanted in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack case.

The US government has urged the Supreme Court to dismiss a petition filed by 26/11 Mumbai-attack convict Tahawwur Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, to avoid his extradition to India. India is seeking the extradition of Rana as he is wanted in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack case.

Having lost the legal battle against his extraditions in lower courts and several federal courts, including the US Court of Appeals for the North Circuit in San Francisco, Rana on November 13 filed a “petition for a writ of certiorari” before the US Supreme Court. In a long battle, this is Rana’s last legal chance to avoid extradition to India. Rana, currently lodged in a jail in Los Angeles.

