US govt urges SC to dismiss Ranas petition

US govt urges SC to dismiss Rana's petition

Updated on: 20 December,2024 07:39 AM IST  |  Washington
India is seeking the extradition of Rana as he is wanted in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack case.

US govt urges SC to dismiss Rana’s petition

Tahawwur Rana. FILE PIC

US govt urges SC to dismiss Rana’s petition
The US government has urged the Supreme Court to dismiss a petition filed by 26/11 Mumbai-attack convict Tahawwur Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, to avoid his extradition to India. India is seeking the extradition of Rana as he is wanted in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack case.


Having lost the legal battle against his extraditions in lower courts and several federal courts, including the US Court of Appeals for the North Circuit in San Francisco, Rana on November 13 filed a “petition for a writ of certiorari” before the US Supreme Court. In a long battle, this is Rana’s last legal chance to avoid extradition to India. Rana, currently lodged in a jail in Los Angeles.


world news washington supreme court mumbai terror attacks Mumbai terrorist attacks

