US Homeland Security agents raid gurudwaras

Religious institutions in New York, New Jersey checked for illegal immigrants

Law enforcement officials from the US Department of Homeland Security have started visiting gurudwaras in New York and New Jersey to check for the presence of illegal immigrants, drawing a sharp reaction from some Sikh organisations which see such actions as a threat to the sanctity of their faith. Some of the gurudwaras in New York and New Jersey are believed to be used as a hub by Sikh separatists.

“This action empowers the brave men and women in CBP and ICE to enforce our immigration laws and catch criminal aliens, including murderers and rapists, who have illegally come into our country,” a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security said. Sikh organisations expressed grave concern over the directive.

Vance defend raids

US Vice President J D Vance, endorsed immigration raids on schools, and said that he hoped they would have a “chilling effect on illegal immigrants coming to our country”. Vance said immigration raids in religious buildings and schools should not be ruled out.

On being asked whether immigration enforcement agents would search for people in churches or schools, Trump’s Border Czar Tom Homan replied that ICE would act on a “case-by-case basis”.

Sanctions against countries

The US Congress is ready to pass sanctions on countries which refuse to cooperate with the Trump administration’s order on deportation of undocumented immigrants. Raids are being reported from across the country.

Tariffs on Colombia called off

Colombia agreed to accept repatriated migrants back to the country after two US military aircraft carrying deportees were blocked by Colombia early on Sunday. The move resulted in several tariff threats between US President Donald Trump and his Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro.

All foreign aid suspended

The US announced the suspension of all foreign aid and ordered the review of American financial assistance to other countries, to ensure they are efficient and consistent with its foreign policy under the America First agenda.

