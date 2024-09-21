US officials met Sikh activists before PM Modi’s visit

The meeting came ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three-day visit to the US during which he will attend the Quad summit in Delaware and address the ‘Summit of the Future’ at the UN General Assembly in New York.

Sikhs in front of the White House in June 2023. File Pic/Getty Images

White House officials have met a group of Sikh activists to assure them that the US government is committed to protecting Americans from any acts of transnational aggression on its soil, a community leader has said.

Held inside the White House complex, the meeting was attended by Pritpal Singh of the American Sikh Caucus Committee and representatives from the Sikh Coalition and Sikh American Legal Defence and Education Fund. The meeting was initiated by the White House.

