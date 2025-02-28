Girone was one of about 245,000 survivors still living across more than 90 countries.

Rose Girone. File pic

Listen to this article US: Oldest living Holocaust survivor dies x 00:00

Rose Girone, believed to be the oldest living Holocaust survivor and a strong advocate for sharing survivors’ stories, has died. She was 113.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her death was confirmed on Thursday by the Claims Conference, a New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany.

Girone was born on January 13, 1912, in Janow, Poland. Her family moved to Hamburg, Germany, when she was 6, she said in a filmed interview in 1996 with the USC Shoah Foundation.

Girone was one of about 245,000 survivors still living across more than 90 countries.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever