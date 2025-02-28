Breaking News
Mumbai: Residents up in arms to save 1208-tree Mira Road garden
Two linked to New India Co-operative Bank scam ‘have left country’
Pune rape case: How cops hunted down Swargate rapist
Mumbai: Metro Aqua Line 3 trial train reaches Cuffe Parade station
Mumbai: Final obstacle cleared as Sion bridge demolition gains pace
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > News > World News > Article > US Oldest living Holocaust survivor dies

US: Oldest living Holocaust survivor dies

Updated on: 01 March,2025 08:28 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Top

Girone was one of about 245,000 survivors still living across more than 90 countries.

US: Oldest living Holocaust survivor dies

Rose Girone. File pic

Listen to this article
US: Oldest living Holocaust survivor dies
x
00:00

Rose Girone, believed to be the oldest living Holocaust survivor and a strong advocate for sharing survivors’ stories, has died. She was 113.


Her death was confirmed on Thursday by the Claims Conference, a New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany.


Girone was born on January 13, 1912, in Janow, Poland. Her family moved to Hamburg, Germany, when she was 6, she said in a filmed interview in 1996 with the USC Shoah Foundation. 


Girone was one of about 245,000 survivors still living across more than 90 countries.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

new york germany world news International news united states of america

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK