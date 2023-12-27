US President Biden orders strike on group backed by Iran

Breaking News
Updated on: 27 December,2023 06:45 AM IST  |  Washington
National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said one of the US troops suffered critical injuries in the attack that occurred earlier Monday

President Joe Biden ordered the US military to carry out retaliatory airstrikes against Iranian-backed militia groups after three US servicemembers were injured in a drone attack in north Iraq.


National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said one of the US troops suffered critical injuries in the attack that occurred earlier Monday. The Iranian-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups, under an umbrella of Iranian-backed militants, claimed credit for the attack that utilized a one-way attack drone


Biden has ordered the Pentagon and his top national security aides to prepare response options to the attack on an air base used by American troops in Erbil.


