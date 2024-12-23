Trump added that the canal was to be managed by Panama. He criticised Panama for charging "exorbitant prices" from the US

Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

US President-elect Trump criticises Panama for charging "exorbitant prices" for canal

US President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday in a strong-worded statement threatened Panama to give the canal back to them, and said that it was a vital asset of the US.

Trump said that the Panama Canal was not China's and that it should not fall into the "wrong hands".

🚨 Statement from President Donald J. Trump: pic.twitter.com/pfuDqVjw6R — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 21, 2024

"The Panama Canal is considered a VITAL National Asset for the United States, due to its critical role to America's Economy and National Security. A secure Panama Canal is crucial for US Commerce, and rapid deployment of the Navy, from the Atlantic to the Pacific, and drastically cuts shipping times to US ports. The United States is the Number One user of the Canal, with over 70 per cent of all transits heading to, or from, US ports," Trump said in his statement.

Trump further said that the canal came at a high cost for the Americans and that it was 'foolishly' given away by ex-US President Jimmy Carter. He warned of Chinese influence in the region.

"Considered one of the Wonders of the Modern World, the Panama Canal opened for business 110 years ago, and was built at HUGE cost to the United States in lives and treasure - 38,000 American men died from infected mosquitos in the jungles during construction. Teddy Roosevelt was President of the United States at the time of its building, and understood the strength of Naval Power and Trade. When President Jimmy Carter foolishly gave it away, for One Dollar, during his term in Office, it was solely for Panama to manage, not China, or anyone else," he said.

Trump added that the canal was to be managed by Panama. He criticised Panama for charging "exorbitant prices" from the US.

"It was likewise not given for Panama to charge the United States, its Navy, and corporations, doing business within our Country, exorbitant prices and rates of passage. Our Navy and Commerce have been treated in a very unfair and injudicious way. The fees being charged by Panama are ridiculous, especially knowing the extraordinary generosity that has been bestowed to Panama by the US. This complete "rip-off" of our Country will immediately stop," he said.

The US President-elect said that the US will never let Panama Canal fall in "wrong hands".

"The United States has a vested interest in the secure, efficient, and reliable operation of the Panama Canal, and that was always understood. We would and will NEVER let it fall into the wrong hands! It was not given for the benefit of others, but merely as a token of cooperation with us and Panama. If the principles, both moral and legal, of this magnanimous gesture of giving are not followed, then we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to us, in full, and without question. To the Officials of Panama, please be guided accordingly!" he said.

Completed in 1914, the Panama Canal symbolized US technological prowess and economic power. Although US control of the canal eventually became an irritant to US-Panamanian relations, at the time it was heralded as a major foreign policy achievement, as the US constructed the canal.

