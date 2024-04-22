US president Joe Biden greets Jain community on occasion of Mahavir Jayanti

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth of Mahavira, the founder of Jainism

Joe Biden has greeted people of the Jain faith on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, becoming the first US President to do so.

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth of Mahavira, the founder of Jainism.

"Jill and I wish a joyous Mahavir Jayanti to people of the Jain faith," Biden said in a post on X.

"Today, let us continue to recognise the values Mahavir Swami embodied and celebrate by spreading love, joy, and harmony," Biden said.

Biden is the first US President to send official greetings on Mahavir Jayanti.

Ajay Bhutoria, an eminent Jain community leader and President's Advisor on Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Commissioner, warmly welcomed Biden's message.

Bhutoria in his statement expressed deep appreciation for Biden's recognition of the significance of Mahavir Jayanti to the Jain faith and highlighted the timeless teachings of Mahavir Swami, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism, emphasising the principles of Ahimsa (non-violence), truthfulness, non-possessiveness, and self-discipline, reported PTI.

Bhutoria emphasised the relevance of Mahavir's teachings in today's world and said that amidst global challenges, the values of love, joy, and harmony are more vital than ever, reported PTI.

He reiterated the importance of following the path of non-violence and embracing Mahavir's teachings to foster a more compassionate and peaceful society, reported PTI.

Bhutoria also thanked President Biden for his commitment to celebrating diversity and promoting understanding among different communities, reported PTI.

He thanked President Biden for honouring Mahavir Jayanti and encouraging all to reflect on Mahavir's teachings as a guiding light towards a brighter future, reported PTI.

This year, Mahavir Jayanti was celebrated on April 21, 2024.

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, who was given the name of 'Vardhamana' in his childhood. Lord Mahavir was born in 615 BC in a royal family.

As Vardhamana grew up, he renounced his princely status at the age of 30 and started on his spiritual journey in search of truth and enlightenment. He practiced austerities and meditated for 12 years in a forest to achieve 'Kevala Jnana.' He then propagated the Dharma known as Jainism.

The birth anniversary of Mahavira is celebrated with joy and excitement by the Jain community across the globe. Mahavira was the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism who spread peace and harmony through his teachings.

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated with rituals like praying at Jain temples, processions, singing hymns adoring Lord Mahavira, fasting to purify the body and soul, charity, cultural programmes, and lectures by religious scholars and leaders.

The festival of Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated to highlight the significance of Jainism in the world, especially in India. The key teaching of 'ahinsa parmo dharma' or non-violence, is of great significance in the world today.

(With inputs from PTI)