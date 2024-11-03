Biden slammed Harris' rival, former Republican President Donald Trump, and his supporters on policy issues during a speech in Scranton, but then suggested that he'd hit back ' literally ' on faux 'macho guys.'

Joe Biden. Pic/AFP

On Saturday, President Joe Biden went to his hometown of Pennsylvania to make his final campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris. Biden once again demonstrated his outspokenness by making remarks regarding former President Donald Trump and his followers, reported the Associated Press.

According to the report, during an address to a local carpenters' union in Scranton, Biden slammed Trump and his allies for demanding "a giant tax cut for the wealthy". In reference to some Trump followers, he said, "Now, I know some of you guys are tempted to think it's macho guys."

"I tell you what, man, when I was in Scranton, we used to have a little trouble going down the plot once in a while," Biden continued. Biden's off-script remark garnered chuckles from the audience.

Later, during a rally in North Carolina, Trump jokingly asked his audience, "I don't even know, is he still around?" The encounter exemplifies Biden's limited but pointed participation in Harris' campaign, making few visits for his old running mate but offering stinging criticisms of Trump when he does, the AP report added.

Reportedly, Biden also recently responded to comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's racist comment at a Trump rally, in which he labelled Puerto Rico as "a floating island of garbage." Biden responded by stating, "The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters," Biden said in response. This and other comments provoked dispute, particularly after White House press staffers altered the official transcript, raising concerns from federal employees who record presidential remarks.

These remarks come as gender and political divisions between men and women gain prominence in the race. Trump has frequently employed themes that appeal to male voters, advocating for a return to traditional gender roles. Harris, on the other hand, has prioritised protecting abortion rights and expanding funding for housing and childcare, the AP report added.

Biden's visit to Scranton was also a personal comeback, as he spent a portion of his boyhood there. Addressing approximately 200 fans, he exhorted, "Don't forget where you came from." Don't abandon the people you grew up with. His statements were received with chants of "Thank you, Joe," as he encouraged the audience to vote for their families and communities.