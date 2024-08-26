In an interview on The Shawn Ryan Show, former US President Donald Trump said that Elon Musk can produce ideas, especially on Artificial Intelligence. The Presidential elections in the United States are slated to be held on November 5. Sitting Vice-President Kamala Harris will be contesting against Trump for the top office.

Republican presidential nominee, former US President Donald Trump, speaks during a campaign rally at Arizona, last week. Pic/AFP.

Listen to this article US Presidential polls: Trump says he will induct Elon Musk in his cabinet if he wins the election x 00:00

Former American President Donald Trump said that he would like to keep Tesla's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk in his cabinet if he is elected for the top post, news agency ANI reported.



In an interview with Shawn Ryan, the host of the United States-based 'The Shawn Ryan Show', Trump said that while he would like having Musk in his cabinet, he doubted if the Tesla CEO could join the cabinet as he already has a lot on his plate. In the interview, which is yet to be broadcasted, Ryan asked Trump if keeping Musk in the cabinet would require him to do something with artificial intelligence (AI).



"He wants to be involved now. Look, he's running big businesses and all that, so he can't really. I don't think he'd be [able to handle the work of cabinet]. I'd put him in the cabinet, absolutely. But I don't know how he could do that with all the things he's got going," Trump said, adding that the Tesla CEO can consult with the country and produce ideas, especially on AI.



"But he can sort of, as the expression goes, consult with the country and give you some very good ideas, like on AI. There's nobody knows more about it than Elon. It's a big thing," he said.



The former President added that if the US does not focus on AI, "somebody else, most likely China, will do it".



"It's very important for the country. If we don't do it, China is going to do it or somebody else. But most likely China. And China is working right now to develop a massive flood of electricity. And we don't, because we have people that are not even thinking about that," he said.



He also said that Musk is an "unusual character" and a genius and that "we must cherish him".



"We have a great relationship. He's [Musk is] great. He is a totally unusual character. He's great, and he's smart, and we have to cherish our geniuses. You know, we don't have too many of them. He is a brilliant guy, and what he really would like to do is get involved in cutting some of the fat. And he does know how to do it, and he loves the country. You know, it's just an amazing thing."

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump said that the fact that his podcast with Musk on August 13 was viewed by millions was "crazy".



"We had a conversation the other day... I hear it had hundreds of millions of people. I heard it had the biggest audience that there's ever been. I mean, would you say that's a correct statement? There's never been anything even close. I heard 750 million people. I mean, numbers that are crazy," he said.



The former US President said that if the election does not go the "right way", the country will be "doomed".



"We have to win this election. November 5 [election day] will be the most important day, in my opinion, in the history of our country, because if our country goes the wrong way with this election, I think this country is doomed," said the Republican candidate who will contest Vice-President Kamala Harris from the Democratic Party.



(With ANI inputs)