US: Record set for longest Senate speech

Senator Cory Booker after delivering his speech for the US Senate. Pic/AFP

In a remarkable display of determination, US Senator Cory Booker has shattered the record for the longest floor speech in modern Senate history. Booker, a Democrat from New Jersey, surpassed the late Senator Strom Thurmond’s 1957 record of 24 hours and 18 minutes, CNN reported.

Booker began his speech at 7 pm on Monday (local time) and continued through the night, vowing to keep speaking as long as he was physically able. His marathon speech is a protest against actions taken by President Donald Trump’s administration. The speech delayed legislative business in the Senate.

It was largely symbolic, as Booker is not attempting to block any specific legislation. Booker’s speech follows voter pressure to take a tougher stance against Trump.

