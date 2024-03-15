Breaking News
Nilesh Lanke returns to Sr Pawar, sparks talk of LS contest
Mumbai’s top property defaulters owe millions to BMC
BMC faces backlash over Coastal Road open space plan presentation
Mumbai: BMC announces 5 per cent water cut across city till April 2024
Mumbai: Western Railway to deploy Batman Squad for ticket-checking at night
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > US says it is concerned about CAA and closely monitoring its implementation
<< Back to Elections 2024

US says it is concerned about CAA and closely monitoring its implementation

Updated on: 15 March,2024 08:28 AM IST  |  Washington
PTI |

Top

Respect for religious freedom and equal treatment under the law for all communities are fundamental democratic principles,' Miller said in response to a question

US says it is concerned about CAA and closely monitoring its implementation

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
US says it is concerned about CAA and closely monitoring its implementation
x
00:00

The United States on Thursday said it is concerned about the notification of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in India and is closely monitoring its implementation. 'We are concerned about the notification of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on March 11,' State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily briefing.


'We are closely monitoring how this act will be implemented. Respect for religious freedom and equal treatment under the law for all communities are fundamental democratic principles,' Miller said in response to a question. The Indian government implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 on Monday, paving the way for the grant of citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.


The government also came out with a press statement to say that Indian Muslims need not worry as the CAA will not impact their citizenship and has nothing to do with the community which enjoys equal rights as their Hindu counterparts. The Indian government has maintained that the CAA is about granting citizenship and that no citizen of the country will lose citizenship.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news pakistan bangladesh afghanistan
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK