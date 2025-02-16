Breaking News
Mid-Day Special | Mumbai’s daily struggle: Kalwa’s overcrowded train nightmare
New India Co-Operative Bank scam: ‘Fraud took place between 2020 and 2025’
Mumbai: Two killed in fire at Masjid Bunder building
Mumbai: Kurla dad kills infant girl in rage; arrested
Mumbai local trains claim 7 lives a day, but nothing changes
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Winners Valentine`s Day Winners
Home > News > World News > Article > US secy of state kicks off Mideast trip in Israel

US secy of state kicks off Mideast trip in Israel

Updated on: 17 February,2025 08:22 AM IST  |  Jerusalem
Agencies |

Top

But the sides face a fast-approaching deadline in early March to negotiate the next phase, and the war may resume if they don’t reach an agreement

US secy of state kicks off Mideast trip in Israel

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (left) and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
US secy of state kicks off Mideast trip in Israel
x
00:00

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is kicking of a Mideast tour in Israel on Sunday, as Arab leaders reel from President Donald Trump’s proposal to transfer the Palestinian population of the Gaza Strip to other countries and redevelop it under US ownership.


On Rubio’s first visit to the region as America’s top diplomat he is likely to get a warm welcome from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has praised the plan, and pushback from Arab leaders, who have universally rejected it and are scrambling to come up with a counterproposal.


The fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas meanwhile remains intact after a major dispute threatened to unravel it last week. But the sides face a fast-approaching deadline in early March to negotiate the next phase, and the war may resume if they don’t reach an agreement.


Netanyahu has signalled readiness to resume the war after the current stage, even if that would leave dozens of hostages in captivity. At the same time, he has offered Hamas a chance to surrender and send its top leaders into exile. Hamas has rejected such a scenario.

Netanyahu thanks Trump for hostage release

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s office released a statement saying he, “greatly appreciates the leadership of President Trump and the ongoing coordination with the United States,” as far as the role they played in the latest release of Israeli hostages from Gaza.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

benjamin netanyahu donald trump united states of america israel news world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK