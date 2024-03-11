Breaking News
US ship with equipment to build pier on its way to Gaza

Updated on: 11 March,2024 07:28 AM IST  |  Deir Al-Balah
Agencies |

Move demonstrates new willingness to bypass Israeli control over shipments

US ship with equipment to build pier on its way to Gaza

Parachutes drop supplies into the northern Gaza Strip

Listen to this article
US ship with equipment to build pier on its way to Gaza
A US Army vessel carrying equipment for building a temporary pier in Gaza was on its way to the Mediterranean on Sunday, three days after US President Joe Biden announced plans to ramp up aid deliveries by sea to the besieged enclave where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been going hungry. The opening of the sea corridor, along with airdrops by the US, Jordan and others, showed increasing alarm over Gaza’s humanitarian crisis and a new willingness to bypass Israeli control over land shipments.


A girl walks past destruction caused by Israeli strikes in Rafah. Pics/AP
A girl walks past destruction caused by Israeli strikes in Rafah. Pics/AP


Israel said it welcomed the sea deliveries and would inspect Gaza-bound cargo before it leaves a staging area in nearby Cyprus. The daily number of aid trucks entering Gaza by land over the past five months has been far below the 500 that entered before the war because of Israeli restrictions and security issues.


Meanwhile, Biden stepped up his public criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Biden said he believes Netanyahu is “hurting Israel more than helping Israel” in how he is approaching its war against Hamas in Gaza, now in its sixth month. Meanwhile, Palestinian casualties continued to rise in Gaza. The Civil Defense Department said at least nine Palestinians, including children, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a house in Gaza City late Saturday.

