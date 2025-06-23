Breaking News
US: Gunman shot dead after opening fire at Michigan church; one injured

US: Gunman shot dead after opening fire at Michigan church; one injured

Updated on: 23 June,2025 02:07 AM IST  |  Michigan
ANI |

According to the Wayne Police Department, the officials responded to reports of gunfire at the church, located roughly 25 miles west of Detroit and upon arrival, they found that a security guard had shot and killed the suspect. The injured person, who was the security guard at the church, sustained a gunshot wound to the leg

US: Gunman shot dead after opening fire at Michigan church; one injured

Police and emergency vehicles at the scene of a shooting at CrossPointe Community Church in Wayne, Michigan, on Sunday. PIC/AFP

One person was injured and the suspected gunman was shot dead during a shooting at CrossPointe Church in Wayne, Michigan, on Sunday (local time), the New York Times reported, citing the city police.

According to the Wayne Police Department, the officials responded to reports of gunfire at the church, located roughly 25 miles west of Detroit and upon arrival, they found that a security guard had shot and killed the suspect, the NYT reported. The injured person, who was the security guard at the church, sustained a gunshot wound to the leg, the police confirmed.

The church's Senior Pastor Bobby Kelly Jr. stated that a churchgoer hit the shooter with a truck, running him over with the vehicle, allowing the security guard time to shoot the gunman, the NYT reported, citing The Detroit News.

Pastor Kelly added that no other congregants were harmed during the incident, which occurred during a vacation Bible school event attended by about 150 people, as reported by the NYT.

A livestream of the church service, which was taken down since the attack, showed a lakeside-themed stage and captured a scene where approximately 20 attendees, including numerous children, were present when shouting erupted, prompting people to duck for cover and flee, the NYT reported. People were also seen shielding and carrying children away from the camera's view.

More details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text.



united states of america news michigan world news International news

