Breaking News
Mumbai rains cross 1,000-mm mark
Maharashtra can be powerhouse of the world, says PM Modi
Mumbai: Why are there no Zika cases in city?
Thane: Dombivli police bust cyber fraud racket
Smugglers outwit advanced security at Mumbai Airport with ingenious tactics
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > US sticks its nose in Tibet China sees red

US sticks its nose in Tibet, China sees red

Updated on: 14 July,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Top

China views the 89-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader, who is based in India, as a ‘separatist’ who is working to split Tibet from the rest of the country

US sticks its nose in Tibet, China sees red

Joe Biden signs resolution in support of Tibet. FILE PIC/PTI

Listen to this article
US sticks its nose in Tibet, China sees red
x
00:00

President Joe Biden has signed into law a bill which enhances US support for Tibet and promotes dialogue between China and the Dalai Lama toward a peaceful resolution of the dispute over the status and governance of the remote Himalayan region. “Today, I have signed into law S 138, the ‘Promoting a Resolution to the Tibet-China Dispute Act’. I share the Congress’s bipartisan commitment to advancing the human rights of Tibetans and supporting efforts to preserve their distinct linguistic, cultural, and religious heritage,” Biden said on Friday in a late-night statement.


“My Administration will continue to call on the People’s Republic of China to resume direct dialogue, without preconditions, with the Dalai Lama, or his representatives, to seek a settlement that resolves differences and leads to a negotiated agreement on Tibet.” He continued.  From 2002 to 2010, the Dalai Lama’s representatives and the Chinese government held nine rounds of dialogue that did not produce any concrete outcome. China views the 89-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader, who is based in India, as a ‘separatist’ who is working to split Tibet from the rest of the country.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news washington Joe Biden dalai lama china united states of america International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK