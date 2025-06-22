Breaking News
Updated on: 22 June,2025 11:14 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The US bombed three nuclear sites in Iran overnight, with President Donald Trump warning of additional strikes if Iran retaliates

New Delhi debunks social media claims that US used Indian airspace to launch strikes against Iran

A satellite image shows Iran's Isfahan nuclear enrichment facility on June 16, 2025, days before US strikes reportedly targeted key nuclear sites amid escalating conflict (PIC/AFP)

India on Sunday dismissed as "fake" claims by certain social media handles that the US fighter jets used Indian airspace to launch strikes against Iran.

The US bombed three nuclear sites in Iran overnight, with President Donald Trump warning of additional strikes if Iran retaliates.


"Several social media accounts have claimed that Indian Airspace was used by the United States to launch aircrafts against Iran during Operation #MidnightHammer. This claim is FAKE," PIB Fact Check said in a post on X.


"Indian Airspace was NOT used by the United States during Operation #MidnightHammer," said the fact check unit of the Press Information Bureau that functions under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

It said that the Joint Chiefs of Staff Chair Gen. Dan Caine had explained the route used by US aircraft during a press briefing. 

united states of america iran news world news International news

