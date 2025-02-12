Breaking News
US teacher returns home after 3 years in Russian jail

Updated on: 13 February,2025 08:32 AM IST  |  Washington
National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said that President Trump, along with Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, had successfully negotiated an exchange for Marc Fogel

US teacher returns home after 3 years in Russian jail

Marc Fogel visits the White House in Washington, DC after being freed. Pic/AFP

Marc Fogel, an American teacher who was held in Russia for over three years, returned to the US following an “exchange” that was negotiated between Moscow and Washington. Fogel, draped in an American flag, arrived at the White House and was greeted by US President Donald Trump, who expressed that it was “an honour to have played a small role” to free the man.


National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said that President Trump, along with Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, had successfully negotiated an exchange for Marc Fogel. The statement also highlighted Trump’s ongoing efforts to secure the release of detained Americans globally.


Meanwhile, Trump mentioned that another American is expected to be released soon. Several Americans remain detained in Russia, including Stephen Hubbard and Ksenia Karelina, who have been officially recognised as wrongfully detained.


united states of america russia news world news International news

