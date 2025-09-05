The press statement by Marco Rubio announced a new visa restriction policy to allow the US to restrict US visas for "Central American nationals who, while in Central American countries and intentionally acting on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)

The press statement by Marco Rubio announced a new visa restriction policy to allow the US to restrict US visas for "Central American nationals who, while in Central American countries and intentionally acting on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), knowingly direct, authorize, fund, provide significant support to, or carry out activities that undermine the rule of law in Central America."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Thursday that the United States would restrict visas of Central American Nationals who are "acting" on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to carry out activities that undermine the rule of law in Central America.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Thursday that the United States would restrict visas of Central American Nationals who are "acting" on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to carry out activities that undermine the rule of law in Central America.

The press statement by Marco Rubio announced a new visa restriction policy to allow the US to restrict US visas for "Central American nationals who, while in Central American countries and intentionally acting on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), knowingly direct, authorize, fund, provide significant support to, or carry out activities that undermine the rule of law in Central America."

The statement emphasised that the United States is committed to "countering China's corrupt influence in Central America and stopping its attempts to subvert the rule of law." It also mentioned that steps are being taken to impose visa restrictions under this new policy on a number of Central American nationals who have previously engaged in such activities.

"As a result, these individuals and their immediate family members will be generally ineligible for entry into the United States," the statement read. Secretary Rubio said that these actions reaffirm President Trump's commitment to protect America's economic prosperity and national security interests in our region. "We continue to promote accountability for Central American nationals who intentionally work with the CCP in Central America and destabilise our hemisphere," he said.

"We continue to use all available tools to promote safety and security of our region", the statement concluded. The Secretary of State is on a visit to Ecuador and held a meeting with President Daniel Noboa Azin. He also interacted with the US Embassy "to fight organised crime and end illegal immigration."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever