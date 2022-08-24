U.S. urges its citizens to leave Ukraine

The warning followed a ban by the Ukrainian government on celebrations in the capital Kyiv on Wednesday’s anniversary of independence from Soviet rule due to fears of attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives for State Flag Day celebrations in Kyiv, Ukraine Tuesday. Pic/AP

The United States on Tuesday urged its citizens to leave Ukraine, saying it believed Russia was preparing to target civilian and government infrastructure in the next few days as the war reaches the six-month mark.

The warning followed a ban by the Ukrainian government on celebrations in the capital Kyiv on Wednesday’s anniversary of independence from Soviet rule due to fears of attack.

Russian forces carried out artillery and air strikes in the Zaporizhzhia region, where fighting has taken place near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, Ukrainian military said. But six months on from Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, the conflict is locked in a stalemate. Fearing a surge in Russian attacks, the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv on Tuesday urged U.S. citizens to leave if they could.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Moscow on Tuesday of a powerful response if Russian forces carry out attacks on or around Ukraine’s Independence Day.

‘Nearly 1k children killed or injured’

Nearly 1,000 boys and girls have been killed or injured in the war, but the actual number could be higher. “At least 972 children in Ukraine have been killed or injured by violence since the war escalated nearly six months ago, an average of over five children killed or injured each day,” UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said Monday.

