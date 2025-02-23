USAID row: Donald Trump says USD 18 million given to India

The USA’s assistance to India started in 1951 and it is mainly administered through United States Agency for International Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump. Pic/PTI

US President Donald Trump has said that the Biden administration allocated $18 million in funding to India to help with its elections, arguing that the country doesn't need this money.

His remarks came during a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday after he repeatedly attacked the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for allegedly allocating $21 million in funding to India for “voter turnout”.

“18 million dollars for helping India with its elections. Why the hell? Why don't we just go to old paper ballots, and let them help us with their elections, right? They don't need money,” he said.

In his speech, Trump also accused India of taking advantage of the US. “They (India) take advantage of us pretty good. One of the highest tariff nations in the world...We have a 200 per cent (tariffs) there and then we're giving them a lot of money to help them with their election.”

USAID funded projects

Amid controversy over USAID’s alleged role in influencing Indian elections, the latest annual report of the finance ministry has disclosed that the agency funded seven projects worth $750 million in 2023-24.

“Currently, seven projects worth a total budget of $750 million (approx.) are being implemented by USAID in partnership with Government of India,” as per the Finance Ministry’s annual report for 2023-24.

For the financial year 2023-24, an obligation of a total of $97 million (about R825 crore) has been made by the USAID under the seven projects, it said.

The USA’s bilateral development assistance to India started in 1951 and it is mainly administered through USAID.

Political controversy erupted in the country earlier this month after the Elon Musk-led DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) claimed that it had cancelled a $21 million grant to India to boost “voter turnout”.

