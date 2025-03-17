Vatican releases first photo of Pope Francis since hospitalization

Dozens of children gathered outside the hospital to show their support for the Pope.

Pope Francis. Pic/AFP

The Vatican has released the first photo of Pope Francis at the chapel in Rome's Gemelli hospital since his hospitalisation on February 14. In the image, the 88-year-old Pope is seen wearing a stole, a vestment worn while concelebrating Mass. Pope Francis has been battling pneumonia at the hospital in Rome, CNN reported.

According to the Vatican, the Pope continued his treatment and did not have any visitors. In the text of his weekly Angelus prayer that was sent in advance to the press, Francis thanked well-wishers for their prayers as he faces what he calls a "period of trial," as reported by CNN. Dozens of children gathered outside the hospital to show their support for the Pope.

"I thank you all for your prayers, and I thank those who assist me with such dedication. I know that many children are praying for me; some of them came here today to 'Gemelli' as a sign of closeness. Thank you, dearest children! The Pope loves you and is always waiting to meet you," Pope Francis said in the text. "Let us continue to pray for peace, especially in the countries wounded by war: tormented Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, Lebanon, Myanmar, Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo," the Pope added.

Last week, the Pope sent a telegram expressing his prayers and closeness to those who have experienced deadly flooding in the Argentinian port city of Bahia Blanca as well as the nearby city of Cerri. In his message, Pope Francis expressed his sadness for the natural disaster affecting the region surrounding Bahia Blanca, which, he acknowledged, claimed many lives and caused massive damage.

"I offer fervent prayers for the eternal rest of the deceased. I wish to express my spiritual closeness to the entire population, beseeching the Lord to grant comfort to the bereaved and to all those who are suffering in these moments of pain and uncertainty," and prayed the Lord also "sustain with His grace" all those committed to searching for the missing and undertaking "the arduous process of rebuilding the devastated areas."

