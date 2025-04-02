Carmen Rendiles was born on August 11, 1903, in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, and died there on May 9, 1977

Female saint

Listen to this article Venezuela to have its first female saint x 00:00

Venezuela is set to have its first female saint following approval from Pope Francis. On Monday, he paved the way for the canonization of Blessed María Carmen Rendiles by authorising a decree recognising a miracle attributed to her—the founder of the Congregation of the Handmaids of Jesus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carmen Rendiles was born on August 11, 1903, in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, and died there on May 9, 1977. Despite the loss of an arm, she joined a French congregation in Venezuela in 1927 and In 1961 she founded an autonomous congregation.

According to the Vatican, she miraculously cured a woman diagnosed with a type of hydrocephalus brain during a Mass celebrated before Rendiles’ grave.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever