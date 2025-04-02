Breaking News
Mumbai, other cities to get e-bike taxis
Mumbai: Matunga-Wadala’s silence sends BMC a loud message
Mumbai weather updates: City to stay gloomy for three more days
Mumbai: Drug smuggler wanted in Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana escapes from Dahisar to US
Mumbai: Cracks before cars! Samruddhi Highway stretch raises quality concerns
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > News > World News > Article > Venezuela to have its first female saint

Venezuela to have its first female saint

Updated on: 02 April,2025 08:19 AM IST  |  Caracas
Agencies |

Top

Carmen Rendiles was born on August 11, 1903, in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, and died there on May 9, 1977

Venezuela to have its first female saint

Female saint

Listen to this article
Venezuela to have its first female saint
x
00:00

Venezuela is set to have its first female saint following approval from Pope Francis. On Monday, he paved the way for the canonization of Blessed María Carmen Rendiles by authorising a decree recognising a miracle attributed to her—the founder of the Congregation of the Handmaids of Jesus.


Carmen Rendiles was born on August 11, 1903, in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, and died there on May 9, 1977. Despite the loss of an arm, she joined a French congregation in Venezuela in 1927 and In 1961 she founded an autonomous congregation.


According to the Vatican, she miraculously cured a woman diagnosed with a type of hydrocephalus brain during a Mass celebrated before Rendiles’ grave.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

venezuela jesus christ united states of america world news International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK